IDOX plc (IDOX) Insider Sells £138,000 in Stock

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) insider Richard G. Q. Kellett-Clarke sold 200,000 shares of IDOX plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £138,000 ($176,425.47).

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) traded down 0.35% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 160,762 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.92. The company’s market cap is GBX 253.82 million. IDOX plc has a one year low of GBX 55.25 and a one year high of GBX 78.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDOX. FinnCap reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.87) target price on shares of IDOX plc in a research report on Monday, March 27th. N+1 Singer reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of IDOX plc in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

IDOX plc Company Profile

Idox plc is a supplier of specialist information management solutions and services to the public sector and to regulated asset intensive industries around the world. The Company operates through five business segments: Public Sector Software (PSS), Engineering Information Management (EIM), Grants (GRS), Compliance (COMP), and Digital (DIG).

