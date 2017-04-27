Mcmullen Family Trust Sells 240,500 Shares of GT Gold Corp (GTT) Stock

GT Gold Corp (TSE:GTT) insider Mcmullen Family Trust sold 240,500 shares of GT Gold Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$79,365.00.
Mcmullen Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 24th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 92,500 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$33,300.00.
- On Friday, April 21st, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 7,500 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$2,700.00.
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 173,500 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$58,990.00.
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 38,500 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$13,090.00.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 81,500 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$28,525.00.
- On Tuesday, March 28th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 40,000 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$14,400.00.
- On Friday, March 24th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 140,500 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$50,580.00.
- On Monday, March 27th, Mcmullen Family Trust sold 19,500 shares of GT Gold Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$7,215.00.
GT Gold Corp Company Profile
GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to a range of clients. The Company offers a portfolio of global communications services, wide area network (WAN) services; Internet services; managed network and security services, and voice and unified communication services. It provides Layer 2 (Ethernet) and Layer 3 (multiprotocol label switching (MPLS)) WAN solutions for multinational clients.
