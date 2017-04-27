Jaime Wallace Ellertson Sells 665,000 Shares of Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 665,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $12,541,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,258,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) traded up 0.47% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 119,537 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The stock’s market capitalization is $636.75 million. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $23.85.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business earned $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post ($0.32) EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everbridge from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.16% of the company’s stock.
About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc is a global enterprise software company that provides applications, which automate the delivery of information to help keep people safe and businesses running. During critical business events or man-made or natural disasters, over 3,000 global customers rely on the Everbridge platform to construct and deliver contextual notifications to millions of people at one time.
Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.