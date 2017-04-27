Westaim Corp (TSE:WED) Director Peter H. Puccetti bought 525,000 shares of Westaim Corp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,680,000.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Westaim Corp (WED) Director Peter H. Puccetti Buys 525,000 Shares” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/insider-buying-westaim-corp-wed-director-acquires-c1680000-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.