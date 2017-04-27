Andrew Derodra Purchases 99 Shares of Vectura Group PLC (VEC) Stock

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) insider Andrew Derodra purchased 99 shares of Vectura Group PLC stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($192.38).

Andrew Derodra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Andrew Derodra purchased 111 shares of Vectura Group PLC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £149.85 ($191.58).

Shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) opened at 140.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.46. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 954.58 million. Vectura Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 122.90 and a one year high of GBX 177.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEC shares. N+1 Singer downgraded Vectura Group PLC to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vectura Group PLC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Investec restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vectura Group PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 220.25 ($2.82).

Vectura Group PLC Company Profile

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

