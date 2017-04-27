Altiplano Minerals Ltd (TSE:APN) Director Jeremy Yaseniuk purchased 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$12,535.00.

Jeremy Yaseniuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Jeremy Yaseniuk acquired 8,000 shares of Altiplano Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Jeremy Yaseniuk acquired 10,000 shares of Altiplano Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,600.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Altiplano Minerals Ltd (APN) Director Purchases C$12,535.00 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/insider-buying-altiplano-minerals-ltd-apn-director-buys-54500-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.