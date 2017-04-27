Infinera Corp. (INFN) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.31

Media coverage about Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) has trended positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Infinera Corp. earned a news impact score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) opened at 9.98 on Thursday. Infinera Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The company’s market capitalization is $1.46 billion.

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.37 million. Infinera Corp. had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Infinera Corp. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Infinera Corp. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera Corp. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Infinera Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/infinera-corp-infn-receiving-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

About Infinera Corp.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software and services to telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers (ICPs), cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education institutions, enterprise customers and government entities across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.