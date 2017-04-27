Independent Bank Group Inc (ibtx) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:ibtx) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) traded down 1.11% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.30. 12,919 shares of the stock traded hands. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm earned $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post $3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vincent J. Viola sold 40,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $2,556,793.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,211,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,101,999.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,813,355 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/independent-bank-group-inc-ibtx-announces-0-10-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company. Through the Company’s subsidiary, Independent Bank (the Bank), the Company provides a range of commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 41 banking offices in the Dallas/North Texas area, the Austin/Central Texas area, and the Houston metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.