Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Independence Contract Drilling earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) opened at 4.93 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $184.73 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Independence Contract Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. FBR & Co boosted their target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $6.25 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp. raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Contract Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

