Imperva Inc (IMPV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imperva Inc (NYSE:IMPV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,475,085 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 2,332,415 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,110 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) traded down 0.12% on Thursday, reaching $43.20. 32,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.44 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. Imperva has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $57.24.

Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. Imperva had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperva will post $0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMPV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperva from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Imperva in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Imperva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Imperva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $56.00 price target on shares of Imperva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

In related news, insider Amichai Shulman sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $141,632.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,713 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,183.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Kraynak sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $79,799.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $177,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,663 shares of company stock worth $6,436,833. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Imperva by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 39,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Imperva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperva by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperva by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Imperva by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Imperva Inc (IMPV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/imperva-inc-impv-short-interest-update-updated.html.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions. The Company’s products include its Imperva SecureSphere Paltform, Imperva CounterBreach and Imperva Camouflage for enterprise data centers, and Imperva Incapsula offering for cloud-based security services.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperva Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperva Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.