Imperva Inc (IMPV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imperva Inc (NYSE:IMPV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,475,085 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 2,332,415 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,110 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) traded down 0.12% on Thursday, reaching $43.20. 32,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.44 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. Imperva has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $57.24.
Imperva (NYSE:IMPV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. Imperva had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperva will post $0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IMPV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperva from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Imperva in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Imperva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Imperva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $56.00 price target on shares of Imperva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.97.
In related news, insider Amichai Shulman sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $141,632.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,713 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,183.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Kraynak sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $79,799.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $177,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,663 shares of company stock worth $6,436,833. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Imperva by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 39,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Imperva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperva by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperva by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Imperva by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
Imperva Company Profile
Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions. The Company’s products include its Imperva SecureSphere Paltform, Imperva CounterBreach and Imperva Camouflage for enterprise data centers, and Imperva Incapsula offering for cloud-based security services.
