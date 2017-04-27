Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Impax Asset Management Group Plc (IPX)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 84 ($1.07) price objective on the stock.

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) traded down 0.55% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 90.00. 20,573 shares of the stock traded hands. Impax Asset Management Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 45.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 90.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.63. The firm’s market cap is GBX 95.72 million.

About Impax Asset Management Group Plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc is an investment company offering listed and private equity strategies primarily to institutional clients. The Company has six listed equity strategies: Specialists, Leaders, Water, Asia-Pacific, Global Opportunities, and Food and Agriculture. Its real assets business comprises renewable power generation and sustainable property private equity funds.

