Immune Design Corp (IMDZ) Short Interest Update

Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,771 shares, a growth of 3.9% from the February 28th total of 787,048 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,332 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Immune Design Corp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immune Design Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immune Design Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) traded up 2.29% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 73,710 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35. The company’s market cap is $170.44 million. Immune Design Corp has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Immune Design Corp had a negative net margin of 415.05% and a negative return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Immune Design Corp will post ($2.42) earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Immune Design Corp by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immune Design Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Immune Design Corp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 167,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in Immune Design Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Immune Design Corp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immune Design Corp

Immune Design Corp. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on cancer with in vivo approaches designed to enable the body’s immune system to fight disease. The Company has engineered its technologies to activate the immune system’s natural ability to create tumor-specific cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) to fight cancer.

