Immersion (IMMR) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.37

News articles about Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Immersion earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the software maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) opened at 9.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The stock’s market capitalization is $264.62 million. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Immersion had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immersion will post ($0.98) EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on Immersion in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Immersion in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

In other news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 4,890 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $39,951.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,835 shares in the company, valued at $219,241.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 5,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,836.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,068 shares of company stock valued at $31,452. 5.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation is a licensing company focused on the creation, design, development and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch when operating digital devices. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software and intellectual property (IP). It is focused on the markets, including mobile devices, wearables, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content; console gaming; automotive; medical, and commercial.

