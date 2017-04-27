Imagination Technologies Group plc (IMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 100

Imagination Technologies Group plc (LON:IMG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 190 ($2.43) to GBX 100 ($1.28) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications company’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMG. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.15) price objective on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.20) price target on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 169.60 ($2.17).

Shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc (LON:IMG) traded down 3.33% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 101.50. 2,069,580 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 191.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.37. Imagination Technologies Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 76.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 297.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 282.78 million.

Imagination Technologies Group plc Company Profile

Imagination Technologies Group PLC is a global technology company engaged in intellectual property (IP) licensing activities. The Company is involved in the creation and licensing of semiconductor processor IP for graphics, video and vision processing, general purpose and embedded processing (central processing unit and microcontroller), and multi-standard communications to enable connectivity.

