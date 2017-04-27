Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect ICICI Bank (IBN) Share Price

News coverage about ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ICICI Bank earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 16 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) traded down 0.761% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.475. The company had a trading volume of 397,335 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.694 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $8.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBN. Morgan Stanley cut ICICI Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group LLC cut ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Macquarie upgraded ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited is a banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, project and corporate finance, working capital finance, insurance, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, broking and treasury products and services.

