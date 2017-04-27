Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Media stories about Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Icahn Enterprises earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the conglomerate an impact score of 45 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) traded up 0.88% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.31. 55,579 shares of the company traded hands. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.00 billion.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $1.17. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.99%.

In other news, Chairman Carl C. Icahn bought 2,549,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.71 per share, with a total value of $136,916,941.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Icahn Enterprises) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Energy, Metals, Railcar, Gaming, Food Packaging, Mining, Real Estate and Home Fashion. The Company’s Investment segment includes various private investment funds. The Company operates its Automotive segment through its ownership in Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation and IEH Auto Parts Holding LLC.

