Analysts Issue Forecasts for IBERIABANK Corp’s Q1 2017 Earnings (IBKC)

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IBERIABANK Corp in a research note issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. FIG Partners also issued estimates for IBERIABANK Corp’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.65 million. IBERIABANK Corp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 19.65%.

IBKC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut IBERIABANK Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities upgraded IBERIABANK Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 target price on IBERIABANK Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) traded down 0.50% during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 674,369 shares. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $79.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Haddon Spurgeon Mackie, Jr. sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $119,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. IBERIABANK Corp’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

IBERIABANK Corp Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

