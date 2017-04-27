IAMGOLD Corp (IAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD Corp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of IAMGOLD Corp from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD Corp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of IAMGOLD Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) opened at 4.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. IAMGOLD Corp has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.87.

IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. IAMGOLD Corp had a negative net margin of 63.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm earned $252.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. IAMGOLD Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD Corp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,393,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,214,000 after buying an additional 6,787,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD Corp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,019,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after buying an additional 1,778,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD Corp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,243,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,636,000 after buying an additional 910,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $18,318,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD Corp by 36.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,193,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,223,000 after buying an additional 1,117,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD Corp

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is engaged primarily in the exploration for, and the development and production of, mineral resource properties throughout the world. Through its holdings, IAMGOLD has interests in various operations, exploration and development properties. IAMGOLD is a mid-tier mining company with approximately four operating gold mines on over three continents.

