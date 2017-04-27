IAMGOLD Corp (IAG) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD Corp in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD Corp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of IAMGOLD Corp from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of IAMGOLD Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.20.

IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) opened at 4.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of -0.01. IAMGOLD Corp has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.87.

IAMGOLD Corp (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company earned $252.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.31 million. IAMGOLD Corp had a negative net margin of 63.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in IAMGOLD Corp by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Corp by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 34,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Corp by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Corp by 122.2% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is engaged primarily in the exploration for, and the development and production of, mineral resource properties throughout the world. Through its holdings, IAMGOLD has interests in various operations, exploration and development properties. IAMGOLD is a mid-tier mining company with approximately four operating gold mines on over three continents.

