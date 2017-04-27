Hydro One Ltd (H) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They presently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank set a C$25.50 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays PLC cut their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.95.

Hydro One (TSE:H) traded up 0.25% on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,710 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hydro One Ltd (H) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/hydro-one-ltd-h-earns-buy-rating-from-canaccord-genuity-updated.html.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited is an electricity transmission and distribution company. The Company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution and Other. Its transmission segment owns, operates and maintains its transmission system. Its distribution segment consists of distribution system operated by its subsidiaries, Hydro One Networks Inc and Hydro One Remote Communities Inc Its other segment consists of its telecommunications business and certain corporate activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.