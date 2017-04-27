Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.08

News articles about Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hudson Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 30 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HDSN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on Hudson Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hudson Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) traded down 1.5903% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.0855. The company had a trading volume of 111,852 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.6183 and a beta of 0.94. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 million. Analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a refrigerant services company. The Company provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services, which consist of reclamation of refrigerants, and RefrigerantSide services, which consist of system decontamination.

