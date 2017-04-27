Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) Given a €16.00 Price Target at HSBC Holdings plc

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €16.00 ($17.39) price target by equities researchers at HSBC Holdings plc in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Independent Research GmbH set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.04) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc set a €14.00 ($15.22) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Societe Generale set a €11.50 ($12.50) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.14 ($17.55).

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) traded down 3.271% on Tuesday, reaching €16.766. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,922 shares. Deutsche Bank AG has a 52-week low of €8.85 and a 52-week high of €17.82. The stock’s market cap is €23.12 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.96.

About Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG is a Germany-based global investment bank. The Company diversifies its activities into three group divisions: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private Clients and Asset Management (PCAM), and Corporate Investments (CI). The Corporate & Investment Bank group division comprises corporate banking and securities activities and is divided into Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S), comprising Markets and Corporate Finance businesses, and Global Transaction Banking (GTB) corporate divisions.

