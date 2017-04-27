Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on HP (HPQ)

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 460 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 441% compared to the typical volume of 85 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HP to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. FBN Securities upgraded shares of HP from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.54 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

In other HP news, insider Ron Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 120,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $2,176,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 963,357 shares of company stock valued at $17,005,974 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in HP by 2.4% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in HP by 0.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in HP by 9.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) opened at 18.63 on Thursday. HP has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP will post $1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

