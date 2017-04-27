Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Earns Neutral Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays PLC set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.02.
Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) opened at 19.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.30.
Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post $0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.
In other news, CFO Gregory J. Larson sold 40,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $741,966.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,139.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 15,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $278,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,783.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 16.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 76,073.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the period.
Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.