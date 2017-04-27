Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Earns Neutral Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays PLC set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.02.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) opened at 19.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post $0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Earns Neutral Rating from Boenning Scattergood” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/host-hotels-and-resorts-inc-hst-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-boenning-scattergood-updated.html.

In other news, CFO Gregory J. Larson sold 40,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $741,966.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,139.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 15,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $278,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,783.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 16.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 76,073.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the period.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.