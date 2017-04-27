Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Horizon Pharma PLC earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 91 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $26.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Pharma PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) opened at 15.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. The company’s market capitalization is $2.49 billion. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Horizon Pharma PLC had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The company earned $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma PLC will post $2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Carey sold 31,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $509,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma PLC Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

