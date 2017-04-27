Horizon Global Corp (HZN) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Global Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Global Corp from a “c” rating to an “e+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global Corp in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Horizon Global Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) opened at 14.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $357.50 million. Horizon Global Corp has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49.

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $183.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.15 million. Horizon Global Corp had a return on equity of 208.56% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Global Corp will post $0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David G. Rice bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $57,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,677.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A Mark Zeffiro bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $146,556.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,900 shares of company stock worth $233,709. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Horizon Global Corp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after buying an additional 158,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Global Corp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $10,099,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global Corp during the third quarter worth about $282,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of a range of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other products serving the automotive aftermarket, retail and original equipment (OE) channels. The Company operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

