Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 150.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at 130.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $105.25 and a one year high of $131.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.39%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/honeywell-international-inc-hon-shares-sold-by-cohen-lawrence-b-updated.html.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.05.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.