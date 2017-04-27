Home Federal Bancorp Inc of Louisiana Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp Inc of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Home Federal Bancorp Inc of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) opened at 27.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. Home Federal Bancorp Inc of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

Home Federal Bancorp Inc of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp Inc of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federally chartered stock savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities and other organizations. The Bank’s business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to originate loans.

