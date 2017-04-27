FIG Partners Weighs in on Home Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (HOMB)

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) – FIG Partners issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Home Bancshares’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS.
Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company earned $141 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.04 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Merion Capital Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Home Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.
Shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) opened at 26.40 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,307,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,627,000 after buying an additional 1,061,708 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $21,096,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,987,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,941,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,346,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,685,000 after buying an additional 648,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
About Home Bancshares
Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities through its community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank (the Bank).
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.