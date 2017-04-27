Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,960 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Hologic worth $25,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,032,000 after buying an additional 798,541 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $83,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) opened at 44.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.01 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 16,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $746,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,305 shares in the company, valued at $6,921,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence M. Levy sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $460,421.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,899.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,152,919. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

