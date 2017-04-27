Hill-Rom Holdings (HRC) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Media stories about Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hill-Rom Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the medical technology company an impact score of 77 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hill-Rom Holdings in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hill-Rom Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) traded up 0.42% during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.49. 101,132 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.20. Hill-Rom Holdings has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $73.62.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm earned $637.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.12 million. Hill-Rom Holdings had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings will post $3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Hill-Rom Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Hill-Rom Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $85,512.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $126,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alton Shader sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $1,040,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,918.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,823,637 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company operates through four segments: North America Patient Support Systems, International Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Company’s products and services include Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions.

