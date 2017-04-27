Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STBZ. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corp by 3.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Bank Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of State Bank Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Bank Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Bank Financial Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) opened at 27.44 on Thursday. State Bank Financial Corp has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58.

State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm earned $49.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.11 million. State Bank Financial Corp had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that State Bank Financial Corp will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STBZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Bank Financial Corp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Gabelli upgraded shares of State Bank Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other news, Director John D. Houser sold 5,519 shares of State Bank Financial Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $155,249.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,124.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

State Bank Financial Corp Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a Georgia-based state-chartered bank. The Company offers community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, farmland and agricultural production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans.

