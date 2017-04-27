Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Entravision Communication (EVC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Entravision Communication as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 78.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the third quarter worth $184,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) opened at 6.40 on Thursday. Entravision Communication has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $577.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. Entravision Communication had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entravision Communication will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.0313 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

EVC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communication in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Entravision Communication from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation is a media company. The Company reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico across media channels and advertising platforms. The Company operates through three segments: television broadcasting, radio broadcasting and digital media.

