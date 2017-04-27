Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp (ITEK) Stake Boosted by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ITEK) by 183.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,828 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp by 31.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ITEK) opened at 2.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company’s market cap is $56.67 million.

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ITEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp will post ($1.72) earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITEK. Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp

Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Its lead product candidate, trabodenoson, is a selective adenosine mimetic that the Company has designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) by restoring the eye’s natural pressure control mechanism.

