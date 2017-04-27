Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 47,188 Titan International Inc (TWI)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Titan International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 820.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 33.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) opened at 10.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The company’s market cap is $647.72 million. Titan International Inc has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $14.23.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $307.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Titan International’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan International Inc will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Titan International’s payout ratio is -1.23%.

TWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Feltl & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Titan International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Titan International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $11.50) on shares of Titan International in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Titan International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a wheel, tire, and undercarriage industrial manufacturer and supplier. The Company’s segments are agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer. The Company produces a range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets.

