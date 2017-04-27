Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,900 MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,686,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,283,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $5,198,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 363.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 580,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after buying an additional 455,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $109,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) opened at 29.79 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. MGM Resorts International also saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 49,100 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 347% compared to the average volume of 10,973 call options.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 6.45%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,900 MGM Resorts International (MGM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/highbridge-capital-management-llc-acquires-new-stake-in-mgm-resorts-international-mgm-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, insider Robert Baldwin sold 106,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $2,787,761.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 316,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,299,315.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds bought 1,150 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.74 per share, for a total transaction of $30,751.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,099. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.