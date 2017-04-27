Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Diplomat Pharmacy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPLO. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 5.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 77.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) opened at 15.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.69. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $38.94.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DPLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diplomat Pharmacy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc (Diplomat) operates a specialty pharmacy business, which stocks, dispenses and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. The Company operates through specialty pharmacy services segment. The Company’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialty infusion therapy, and various other serious and/or long-term conditions.

