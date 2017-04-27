Insider Buying: Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) VP Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:HESM) VP John P. Rielly bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:HESM) opened at 25.75 on Thursday. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, traditional master limited partnership formed to own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The Company’s assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota (collectively referred as the Bakken).

