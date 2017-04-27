Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) General Counsel Purchases $287,500.00 in Stock

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:HESM) General Counsel Timothy B. Goodell acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $287,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:HESM) opened at 25.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, traditional master limited partnership formed to own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The Company’s assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota (collectively referred as the Bakken).

