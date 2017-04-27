Insider Selling: Heska Corp (HSKA) COO Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 3,900 shares of Heska Corp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $401,466.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Jason A. Napolitano sold 1,100 shares of Heska Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $113,278.00.

Shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) opened at 108.13 on Thursday. Heska Corp has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10.

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Heska Corp had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm earned $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heska Corp will post $1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Heska Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Heska Corp in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Heska Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heska Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heska Corp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heska Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,515,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Heska Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Analytic Investors LLC increased its position in Heska Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 37,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heska Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Heska Corp

Heska Corporation sells veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. The Company operates through two segments: Core Companion Animal Health (CCA) and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products (OVP). The CCA segment includes, primarily for canine and feline use, blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings, such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products.

