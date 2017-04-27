Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Debt Trading 1% Higher

An issue of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) bonds rose 1% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.5% coupon and is set to mature on October 15, 2024. The debt is now trading at $85.00 and was trading at $84.50 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hertz Global Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Hertz Global Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hertz Global Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) traded down 0.58% on Thursday, reaching $17.26. 1,249,193 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The firm’s market cap is $1.43 billion.

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Hertz Global Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTZ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Hertz Global Holdings by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 138,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 103,516 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Hertz Global Holdings by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hertz Global Holdings by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after buying an additional 84,736 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Hertz Global Holdings by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/hertz-global-holdings-inc-htz-bonds-trading-1-higher-updated.html.

About Hertz Global Holdings

Herc Holdings Inc, formerly Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is engaged principally in the business of renting and leasing of cars through its Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly brands, and equipment through its Hertz Equipment Rental brand. It operates through four segments: U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.