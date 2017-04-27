Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.64 Million Position in Hershey Co (HSY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hershey worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 84.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 245.5% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) opened at 107.50 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a one year low of $89.17 and a one year high of $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.94.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 110.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post $4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $119.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

In related news, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $118,921.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,373.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $494,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,296 shares of company stock worth $1,773,252. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

