Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 price objective on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Leerink Swann set a $21.00 price target on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Aegis restated a buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) traded up 0.66% during trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 448,993 shares. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.05. The company earned $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post ($3.49) EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 21,542 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $330,238.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $80,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 21,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

