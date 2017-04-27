Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup Inc in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Citigroup Inc’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) opened at 12.44 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.93 million. Heritage Insurance Holdings had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Heritage Insurance Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Lucas bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 764,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,665.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Walvekar sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $521,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 14,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings by 40.1% in the third quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 155,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 44,466 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings by 25.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings by 950.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 305,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 276,550 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Insurance Holdings

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (Heritage Insurance) is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal and commercial residential insurance. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company (Heritage P&C), it provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance and commercial residential insurance in the state of Florida and North Carolina.

