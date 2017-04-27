Herald Investment Management Ltd Has $1,305,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Herald Investment Management Ltd held its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the software giant’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 67.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $524.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.08. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $68.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74. Microsoft also was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 70,343 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 158% compared to the average volume of 27,288 call options.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $76.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Microsoft from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wunderlich boosted their target price on Microsoft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other Microsoft news, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $130,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $696,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,623,500 shares of company stock worth $1,253,600,525. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

