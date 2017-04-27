Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (HEB) Stock Price Up 5% on Insider Buying Activity

Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSE:HEB) shares rose 5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 312,666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Specifically, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,455 shares in the company, valued at $210,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 72,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,114.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 297,351 shares of company stock worth $161,448.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The stock’s market cap is $17.55 million.

About Hemispherx BioPharma

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc (Hemispherx) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders. The Company’s segment is engaged in research and development activities related to Ampligen and other drugs under development, and sales and marketing of Alferon.

