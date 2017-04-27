Hecla Mining Company (HL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining Company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on Hecla Mining Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hecla Mining Company from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Hecla Mining Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $182,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining Company by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,140,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,662,000 after buying an additional 4,294,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hecla Mining Company by 439.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,892,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,886,000 after buying an additional 3,985,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining Company during the fourth quarter valued at $10,156,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining Company by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,232,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,339,000 after buying an additional 1,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining Company by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,577,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,547,000 after buying an additional 1,198,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) opened at 5.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.47. Hecla Mining Company has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm earned $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.87 million. Hecla Mining Company had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hecla Mining Company will post $0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Hecla Mining Company

Hecla Mining Company is engaged in discovering, acquiring, developing and producing silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company and its subsidiaries provide precious and base metals to the United States and around the world. It produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates, which it markets to custom smelters and brokers, and unrefined bullion bars (dore) containing gold and silver.

