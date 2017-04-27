Analysts Set Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) Price Target at $42.50

Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. FBR & Co reiterated a “marketperform” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director John W. Cox, Jr. sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $113,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Horstmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 270,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 879,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,706,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.80. 7,682 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business earned $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.45 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post $3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 12.46%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc (Heartland) is a multi-bank holding company. The Company’s segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking. Its community and other banking segment is engaged in making loans to, and generating deposits from, individuals and businesses in the markets where Heartland has banks.

