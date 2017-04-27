HealthStream (HSTM) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.31

News articles about HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HealthStream earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, First Analysis lowered HealthStream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) opened at 29.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.76 and a beta of 1.19. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm earned $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HealthStream will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/healthstream-hstm-earning-positive-press-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc (HealthStream) provides workforce, patient experience and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. The Company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions. HealthStream’s products and services are organized into three segments: Workforce Solutions, Patient Experience Solutions, and Provider Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.