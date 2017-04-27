Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s previous close.

HIIQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) opened at 15.90 on Thursday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $127.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The company earned $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.03 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Murley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $160,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $235,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheldon Wang sold 7,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $126,781.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,516.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,066,810 shares of company stock worth $40,546,704 in the last 90 days. 52.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter valued at $2,485,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 187.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 70,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 46,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $3,837,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc is a developer, distributor and virtual administrator of individual and family health insurance plans and supplemental products. The Company sells individual and family insurance plans (IFP) that include short-term medical (STM) insurance plans and hospital indemnity plans.

